Dr. Fahim Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Fahim Ibrahim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
Kamal Fahim, MD2025 Holland Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 989-7702
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Fahim Ibrahim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.