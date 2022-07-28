Dr. Almufarrej has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faisal Almufarrej, MD
Overview of Dr. Faisal Almufarrej, MD
Dr. Faisal Almufarrej, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Almufarrej's Office Locations
Dmc - Children's Hospital of Michigan3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-0247TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
University Surgeons - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4195
Aesthetic Physicians PC Dba Sono Bello101 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 300, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 825-4814
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4786
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almufarrej was very nice. He immediately set me at ease with my issue and explained my situation in terms easy to understand while still being succinct and to the point. He happily answered any questions I had and overall was a huge help, and I have a great experience with him as a patient
About Dr. Faisal Almufarrej, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
