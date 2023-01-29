Overview

Dr. Faith Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Cruz works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Troy, NY with other offices in Slingerlands, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.