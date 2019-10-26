Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO
Overview of Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO
Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Concentra - Anaheim Orange1101 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 937-1919
Gary L Baker MD A Professional Corporation330 E 7th St Fl 2, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-3800
Rahman Orthopedics801 Corporate Center Dr Ste 130, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 931-3800
Rahman Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center800 N Tustin Ave Ste 250, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 850-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1316252109
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Orthopaedics Institute
- Broward General Medical Center
- St James Hospital and Health Center Olympia Fields
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
