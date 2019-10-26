See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO

Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Rahman works at Concentra - Anaheim Orange in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Upland, CA, Pomona, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Concentra - Anaheim Orange
    1101 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 937-1919
  2. 2
    Gary L Baker MD A Professional Corporation
    330 E 7th St Fl 2, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-3800
  3. 3
    Rahman Orthopedics
    801 Corporate Center Dr Ste 130, Pomona, CA 91768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-3800
  4. 4
    Rahman Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    800 N Tustin Ave Ste 250, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 850-2060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
McMurray's Test
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 26, 2019
    I like it
    Jesse garcia — Oct 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO
    About Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316252109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Orthopaedics Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Broward General Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St James Hospital and Health Center Olympia Fields
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

