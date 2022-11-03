See All Family Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Farah Almudhafar, MD

Family Medicine
2.4 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farah Almudhafar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Medical School.

Dr. Almudhafar works at Riverside Family Physicians in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Family Physicians
    4244 Riverwalk Pkwy, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 781-6335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mole Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 03, 2022
    I had my 3rd visit with PCP. She still talks way too fast. She also frequently cuts you off or rushes you when trying to answer. Nonetheless, I do really like her. She explains in a way that is easy to comprehend. She’s always prompt or early to the appointments. I encourage/recommend the office/group administration implement a policy requiring ALL new patients be seen face-to-face. Especially when a patient has multiple chronic conditions that are being managed. Also, scheduling staff should advise patient that vitals will be needed. This will give them time to get current vitals. Each visit I was asked for my vitals but no advance notice was given that this information would be needed.
    Y Baum-Moss — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Farah Almudhafar, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1740576388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Riverside County Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Belgrade Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah Almudhafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almudhafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almudhafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almudhafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almudhafar works at Riverside Family Physicians in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Almudhafar’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Almudhafar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almudhafar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almudhafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almudhafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

