Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD

Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Hekmat works at Farah-hekmat MD in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hekmat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farah-hekmat MD
    9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 402, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-0541

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073655841
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hekmat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hekmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hekmat works at Farah-hekmat MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hekmat’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hekmat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hekmat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hekmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hekmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

