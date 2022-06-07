Dr. Farah Rahiem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahiem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Rahiem, MD
Overview of Dr. Farah Rahiem, MD
Dr. Farah Rahiem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Rahiem's Office Locations
Rappahannock Area Community Svs600 Jackson St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has not felt comfortable with anyone until she met with Dr. Rahiem. She even asks me when we're going back. Excellent doctor and very good patient manner.
About Dr. Farah Rahiem, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811131303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Rahiem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahiem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahiem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahiem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahiem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahiem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahiem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.