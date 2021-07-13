See All Rheumatologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD

Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Salahuddin works at Rheum Without Walls in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salahuddin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheum Without Walls
    1234 Brommer St, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 215-4040
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518192632
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salahuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salahuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salahuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salahuddin works at Rheum Without Walls in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salahuddin’s profile.

    Dr. Salahuddin has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salahuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salahuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salahuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salahuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salahuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

