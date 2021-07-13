Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salahuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD
Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Salahuddin works at
Dr. Salahuddin's Office Locations
1
Rheum Without Walls1234 Brommer St, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 215-4040Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salahuddin is an excellent doctor. She is empathetic and knows the latest treatments to help her patients. I have lupus,Crohn's disease and a multiple of other problems. She was the only doctor I spoke with that recommended a one time infusion for C-Diff. She helped me through a very difficult period. Fortunate to have her as my doctor. She is very caring and is concerned as well as informed of patient's history.
About Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1518192632
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
