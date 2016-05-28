See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fontana, CA
Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD

Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan N Narimanova Medical Institute and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Alav works at Alav Medical Corporation in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alav's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alav Medical Corporation
    16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 200, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 429-2404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 28, 2016
    The staff is very friendly. Dr. Alav and his assistant are wonderful. He listens and he is also aware of what your insurance will cover and won't and makes suggestion so help with the expenses. Both my husband and I have been in and we both are thrilled with the care. He is very knowledgeable! He was recommended by a friend and I have already recommended him to others.
    Susan Bishop in Hesperia, CA — May 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD
    About Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508825027
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Azerbaijan N Narimanova Medical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alav works at Alav Medical Corporation in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alav’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

