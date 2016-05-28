Overview of Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD

Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan N Narimanova Medical Institute and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alav works at Alav Medical Corporation in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.