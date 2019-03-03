See All Pediatricians in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Farangis Habib, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farangis Habib, MD

Dr. Farangis Habib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Dow Medical College In Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Habib works at Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Habib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Habib has been seeing our son since he was born and we cannot recommend her enough. She is extremely thorough, caring, and listens to the parents' concerns. My son was severely underweight at his 6-week appointment and Dr. Habib got him on track with his feeding and he soon climbed up the growth chart. She's treated him through ear infections, throat infection, the flu, etc. and has always followed up with us after each appointment to see how he's doing with medications. She's amazing.
    Photo: Dr. Farangis Habib, MD
    About Dr. Farangis Habib, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932423662
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Toledo Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College In Karachi, Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farangis Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habib works at Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Habib’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

