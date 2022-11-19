Overview of Dr. Fareed Elhaj, MD

Dr. Fareed Elhaj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Elhaj works at Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.