Dr. Fareed Elhaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fareed Elhaj, MD
Dr. Fareed Elhaj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Elhaj works at
Dr. Elhaj's Office Locations
Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0770
Katy Office - Houston Thyroid and Endocrine23920 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 795-0770
Katy Office18300 Katy Fwy Ste 225, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 795-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Elhaj. He seems really intelligent (which i think is the most important thing about a doctor). He also listens carefully to you - taking his time and advising you about what he thinks.
About Dr. Fareed Elhaj, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538141429
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UCLA Medical Center
- Rice U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Elhaj has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elhaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
