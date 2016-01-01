Overview of Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD

Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Sateri works at Baltimore Imaging Center Corporate in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Erectile Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.