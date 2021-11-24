Overview of Dr. Farooq Amin, MD

Dr. Farooq Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan.



Dr. Amin works at Excel Psychiatric Consultation, PC in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.