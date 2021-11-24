Dr. Farooq Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farooq Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farooq Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan.
Excel Psychiatric Consultation PC13243 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 820-1715
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Amin had helped and guided me with my difficulty to treat bipolar. thank you
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1194992032
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine at Elmhurst
- Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
