Overview

Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Hussain works at Perinatal Associates of Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

