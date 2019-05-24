Dr. Fataneh Amidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fataneh Amidi, MD
Dr. Fataneh Amidi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9333 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (310) 462-4766
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Rory J Friedman Dpm1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 508, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 437-1882
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
At first I wasn't comfortable with Dr. Amidi, but she turned out to be a godsend. She performed a difficult surgery on my daughter, and everything worked out. I think when you first talk to her, you must realize that she's super busy and her brain is probably spinning in all directions, but in the long run she does what needs to be done, and does it wonderfully.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1134357981
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Amidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amidi works at
Dr. Amidi speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amidi.
