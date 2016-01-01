Dr. Fatima Chouhdry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouhdry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Chouhdry, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Chouhdry's Office Locations
Ambulatory Pavilion2520 30th Ave Fl 2, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chouhdry?
About Dr. Fatima Chouhdry, MD
- Radiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1457694663
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chouhdry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chouhdry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chouhdry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouhdry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chouhdry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chouhdry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.