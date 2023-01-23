See All Pediatricians in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Fatima Mirza, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (17)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fatima Mirza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Mirza works at Fatima Mirza, M.D. in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Gladstone, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fatima Mirza, M.D.
    4045 NE Lakewood Way, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 228-5335
    200 NE 54th St Unit 120, Gladstone, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 767-9845

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fatima Mirza, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023195229
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ks Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • KU Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

