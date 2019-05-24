Overview of Dr. Fee Kyan, MD

Dr. Fee Kyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Kyan works at Covenant Grace Medical Group in Bellflower, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.