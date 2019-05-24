Dr. Fee Kyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fee Kyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Fee Kyan, MD
Dr. Fee Kyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Kyan works at
Dr. Kyan's Office Locations
-
1
Bellwood Physical Therapy Inc10230 Artesia Blvd Ste 300, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 804-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kyan?
As my PCP Dr. Kyan is the best internist I have had in years. He is compassionate and thorough. He has always looked out for my best interest. Things I have needed are done with alacrity and if it cannot be done, his alternative is better than I would have thought of. Had it not been for his intervention I would be in a lot worse shape. His staff also is efficient, friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Fee Kyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1952469264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kyan works at
Dr. Kyan speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.