Dr. Felicia Gliksman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felicia Gliksman, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at HackensackUMC30 Prospect Ave Rm 338, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-8084
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Glicksman is very patient and caring. She explains everything and goes above and beyond to ensure we are well informed immediately of all test results, procedures, diagnosis, and treatment plans for our daughter. She was great with our daughter, even though it was hard since we met her virtually (as this happened during the peak of covid-19). Highly recommend her to anyone looking for someone who actually cares about your child.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003041716
- Cohen Children's Medical Center of NY
- Schneider Chldn's Hosp-LIJ Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Gliksman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gliksman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gliksman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
