Overview of Dr. Felicia Jacob, MD

Dr. Felicia Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jacob works at Optum-Tuskawilla in Winter Springs, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.