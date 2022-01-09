See All Urologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Felix Badillo, MD

Urology
4.5 (32)
Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Felix Badillo, MD

Dr. Felix Badillo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Badillo works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Badillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Manhasset
    535 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-6188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2022
    Dr. Badillo performed a Robotic Prostatechtomy on me 15 years ago and I'm still here to recommend him. No problems with continence and potency. His work has withstood the test of time.
    — Jan 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Felix Badillo, MD

    • Urology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Armenian, German and Spanish
    • 1508844697
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felix Badillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badillo works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Badillo’s profile.

    Dr. Badillo has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Badillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

