Overview of Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD

Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.



Dr. Salzberg works at Bustleton Mental Health Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.