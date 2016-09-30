Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD
Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
Milestone Rehabilitation LLC1701 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 464-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, understands all of my problems and concerns. First time in my life I met such patient, attentive and knowledgeable doctor. He gets me back to life and hope. I'm really thankful that I found him. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Felix Salzberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzberg has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.