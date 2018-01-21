Overview of Dr. Ferdinand Pampolina, MD

Dr. Ferdinand Pampolina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Pampolina works at Kansas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Division of Stormont-vail Hea in Topeka, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.