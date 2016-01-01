Overview of Dr. Fermin Romero-Arreola, MD

Dr. Fermin Romero-Arreola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Matamoros and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Romero-Arreola works at Dr. Fermin Romero-Arreola in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.