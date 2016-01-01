Dr. Fernand Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernand Samson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernand Samson, MD
Dr. Fernand Samson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Regional One Health.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson's Office Locations
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4098
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood600 Rockmead Dr Ste 211, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 275-5598
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Fernand Samson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982964524
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine- Maternal &amp; Fetal Medicine
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine- Obstetrics &amp; Gynecology
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods.