Overview of Dr. Feroze Afzal, MB BS

Dr. Feroze Afzal, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Afzal works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.