Dr. Fidel Santacruz, MD
Dr. Fidel Santacruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Fidel Santa-cruz M D A Professional Corp.3100 E Florence Ave Ste 3, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 588-3125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Santacruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santacruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santacruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santacruz has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santacruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santacruz speaks Spanish.
