Dr. Firhaad Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firhaad Ismail, MD
Overview
Dr. Firhaad Ismail, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES.
Dr. Ismail works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Firhaad Ismail M. D. A. P. C.2470 E Flamingo Rd Ste C, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 792-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ismail?
Dr Ismail always takes time to explain things and answer questions. He has been extremely patient with me over the many years I’ve seen him.
About Dr. Firhaad Ismail, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1912000902
Education & Certifications
- PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail works at
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ismail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ismail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.