Dr. Flora Medina-Manuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Flora Medina-Manuel, MD
Dr. Flora Medina-Manuel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Medina-Manuel's Office Locations
Flora Medina-manuel M.d. Inc.2153 N King St Ste 325, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 845-7173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Flora Medina-Manuel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1871665810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina-Manuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina-Manuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina-Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina-Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina-Manuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina-Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina-Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.