Dr. Flora Medina-Manuel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Medina-Manuel works at MANUEL, FLORA MD - MEDINA-MANUEL FLORA MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.