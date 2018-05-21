Dr. Florence Humphrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Humphrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Florence Humphrey, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Locations
Whole Body Concept Chiropratic4150 Snapfinger Woods Dr Ste 210, Decatur, GA 30035 Directions (678) 949-9333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, thorough
About Dr. Florence Humphrey, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871651182
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Humphrey has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.
