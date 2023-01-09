Overview of Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD

Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mallorca works at YOSEMITE MEDICAL GROUP in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.