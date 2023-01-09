Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallorca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD
Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mallorca works at
Dr. Mallorca's Office Locations
-
1
Florinda G. Mallorca MD Inc.250 Cherry Ln Ste 111, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 239-4515Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Manteca Pediatric Medical Group1191 E Yosemite Ave Ste B, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-4515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallorca?
My children were patients of Dr. Noosa Lunat, when he retired we were very uneasy about his replacement. He will never be replaced but Dr. Mallorca is very kind and listens to our concerns and needs. She calls us even after hours and just makes us feel important.
About Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1184683302
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallorca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallorca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallorca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallorca works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallorca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallorca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallorca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallorca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.