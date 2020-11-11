See All Podiatrists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Tempe, AZ
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM

Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Floyd Miller, DPM PC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Floyd Miller, DPM PC
    2034 E Southern Ave Ste W, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 219-3766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053461053
    Education & Certifications

    • Ambulatory Surgicenter
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Floyd Miller, DPM PC in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.