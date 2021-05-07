Dr. Fouad Al-Qawasmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Qawasmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- IL
- Bridgeview
- Dr. Fouad Al-Qawasmi, MD
Dr. Fouad Al-Qawasmi, MD
Overview of Dr. Fouad Al-Qawasmi, MD
Dr. Fouad Al-Qawasmi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Al-Qawasmi's Office Locations
- 1 7380 W 87th St, Bridgeview, IL 60455 Directions (708) 598-4100
- 2 7714 W 159th St Ste 302, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 598-4100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Qawasmi?
Dr.Al-Qawasmi is a great doctor. He cares for his patients and their needs he is also friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Fouad Al-Qawasmi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093709438
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Fac Med U Jordan, Amman
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Qawasmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Qawasmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Qawasmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Qawasmi speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Qawasmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Qawasmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Qawasmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Qawasmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.