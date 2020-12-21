Overview of Dr. Frances Farley, MD

Dr. Frances Farley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Farley works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Broken Arm and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.