Dr. Frances Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frances Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Hernandez works at
The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-9337
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have suffered with itchy psoriasis patches and flare-ups for 50+ years, and Dr. Hernandez prescribed the perfect psoriasis medications that have instantly cleared my symptoms. Dr. Hernandez is a very thorough and knowledgeable dermatologist! I highly recommend her!
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1073716122
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.