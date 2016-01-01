Dr. Burch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Burch, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Burch, MD
Dr. Francis Burch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Burch's Office Locations
Francis X Burch MD PA102 Palo Alto Rd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 340-9944
About Dr. Francis Burch, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1316190606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
