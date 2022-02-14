See All Hand Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD

Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Dysarz III works at Surgery Specialists of St Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dysarz III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Specialists of St Louis
    1035 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 644-5151
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, German, Indonesian and Spanish
    • 1245219484
    Education & Certifications

    • University of S. Florida College of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • St Louis University
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dysarz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dysarz III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dysarz III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dysarz III works at Surgery Specialists of St Louis in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dysarz III’s profile.

    Dr. Dysarz III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dysarz III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dysarz III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dysarz III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dysarz III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dysarz III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

