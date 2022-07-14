Dr. Francis McCusker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCusker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis McCusker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis McCusker, MD
Dr. Francis McCusker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. McCusker works at
Dr. McCusker's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Care Specialists LLC609 W Germantown Pike Ste 210, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 326-8005
-
2
Norristown609 W Germantown Pike Medical Arts Ctr # 250, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-9770
-
3
Nephrology Associates Inc- Penn.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 130W, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCusker?
I find it difficult that Dr. McCusker has no reviews. He is as good as they come. Takes his time to both educate and ensure you have a good hold on what is causing you problem. His recommendations and warning likely added years to my life.
About Dr. Francis McCusker, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821086919
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCusker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCusker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCusker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCusker works at
Dr. McCusker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCusker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCusker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCusker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.