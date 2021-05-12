Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maitland, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Behavioral Healthcare260 Lookout Pl Ste 202, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-1781Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
He is by Doctor for almost 11 years. Dr. Rodríguez is the best of the best doctor , I would never change him .
About Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1457410649
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.