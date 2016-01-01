Dr. Francisco Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Uribe, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Uribe, MD
Dr. Francisco Uribe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Utah Hospital & Clinics
Dr. Uribe's Office Locations
Francisco Uribe MD PA7100 Westwind Dr Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 875-1030
Francisco Uribe MD PA4321 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 875-1030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisco Uribe, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1356751994
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Hospital & Clinics
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
