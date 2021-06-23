Dr. Francis Demarco, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Demarco, DDS
Overview
Dr. Francis Demarco, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murrysville, PA.
Dr. Demarco works at
Locations
-
1
Chestnut Hills Dental Murrysville4774 Old William Penn Hwy Ste 200, Murrysville, PA 15668 Directions (724) 279-5447Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demarco?
Great cleanings and thorough routine checkups. Staff always attentive to my needs. Been going to Dr. DeMarco for many, many years
About Dr. Francis Demarco, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699835215
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demarco accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Demarco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarco works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.