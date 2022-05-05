Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank Ferraro, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Ferraro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Epic Pain Management2 Sears Dr Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 866-0336
-
2
Plastic Surgical Spclst New Jersey75 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 664-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferraro?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Ferraro and his staff. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. Doctor Ferraro very caring and he not just explain all process in very simple way most important he deliver great results. He is awesome plastic surgeon. I am so glad I chose him and would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Frank Ferraro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
