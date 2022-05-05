See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Frank Ferraro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (21)
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Ferraro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ferraro works at Plastic Surgery Specialist of NJ (Paramus) in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Epic Pain Management
    2 Sears Dr Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 866-0336
    Plastic Surgical Spclst New Jersey
    75 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 664-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
May 05, 2022
AG — May 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Frank Ferraro, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891764478
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Duke University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
Residency
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • North Carolina State University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

