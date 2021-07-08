Dr. Frank Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Garber, MD
Dr. Frank Garber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Garber's Office Locations
Vitreo-retinal Associates PC2505 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 285-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough exam. Dr Garber explained everything to me in language I could understand. He was very encouraging about my A1C numbers.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
