Overview of Dr. Frank Hux, DO

Dr. Frank Hux, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.



Dr. Hux works at Surgery in Hattiesburg, MS with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

