Dr. Frank Ralls, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Ralls, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Los Alamos Medical Center and Unm Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1009 Golf Course Rd SE Ste 109, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 891-3344
-
2
Santa Fe Sleep Center1651 Galisteo St Ste 11, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (915) 779-7378
-
3
University of New Mexico1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6110
-
4
Gilbert1530 E Williams Field Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 745-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamos Medical Center
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Ralls, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164491122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ralls has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralls accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ralls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ralls speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ralls. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ralls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ralls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ralls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.