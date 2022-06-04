Overview of Dr. Franklin Rimell, MD

Dr. Franklin Rimell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rimell works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Naples, FL and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.