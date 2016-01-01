Dr. Frank Sonnenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sonnenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Sonnenberg, MD
Dr. Frank Sonnenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Sonnenberg works at
Dr. Sonnenberg's Office Locations
New Brunswick Office125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Sonnenberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1093880759
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- UCLA Hosp-Clins
- UCLA Hosp-Clins
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonnenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sonnenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sonnenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonnenberg works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonnenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonnenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.