Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD

Sports Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. 

Dr. Taddeo works at THE MEDICAL CENTR, INC. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Winchester, KY, Mount Sterling, KY and Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Centr, Inc.
    1900 10th Ave Ste 100, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    624 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  4. 4
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    211 Fountain Ct Ste 320, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

About Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD

  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1164884904
Education & Certifications

  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taddeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Taddeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Taddeo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taddeo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taddeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taddeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

