Dr. Frank Theilen, MD
Dr. Frank Theilen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Theilen's Office Locations
Irving Coppell Ear Nose & Throat400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 360, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 868-4000
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving1901 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 579-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Theilen performed a total thyroidectomy due to discovering thyroid cancer. He did an amazing job leaving very little tissue left, avoiding my vocal chords and any parathyroid damage, and left a clean scar. He is very confident and reassuring. I am so grateful to have had him perform my surgery.
About Dr. Frank Theilen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Theilen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theilen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theilen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Theilen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theilen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theilen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theilen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.