Dr. Moise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frantz Moise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frantz Moise, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 775 Park Ave Ste 200-11, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-0277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moise?
I Catherine Fabian have been a patient of Dr Moise for many years now and have never had any problems . I find Dr Moise very kind and gentle and very easy to communicate with. I also have gotten to know his secretary Eve over the years and she is just as lovely. I always have my appointments and have never had to wait. Thanks so much and peace.
About Dr. Frantz Moise, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144329533
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moise accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.